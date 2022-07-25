A family whose house was engulfed by flames in south-west Sydney, where two women and a 10-year-old boy died, are said to have connections to St George.
Others including two firefighters were rushed to hospital on July 24 when a fire broke out in the Hinchinbrook home shortly before 6am.
Advertisement
It is believed the family own a popular nail salon, Passionail by Vickie, in Kogarah Town Centre. The business is reportedly owned by Minh, Vickie's husband.
Their son, Darren, 10, was in a critical condition but died a short time later, alongside Vickie's mother [aged in her 60s) and cousin (aged in her 40s).
Minh remains in hospital in a critical condition at Concord. Vickie, and Minh's mother have been discharged.
Emergency responders were also injured trying to save the family. A female firefighter suffered a small electric shock, and has since been released from hospital, and a male firefighter fell six metres and injured his back.
Authorities said the family had been stuck in their bedrooms on the top storey of the house.
"For them this is a life long scar," Katie Ho, who launched the fundraiser said.
"We can't imagine how heartbroken they are having to live this nightmare. Losing everything in a matter of hours.
"We want to help lessen the stress and burden for them as they now have three funerals to organise.
"Money is the last thing on their mind now and we're asking for your compassion to help during this difficult time. No amount is too small."
There have already been more fires this year than the previous winter season.
Fire & Rescue NSW says the deaths may have been prevented if "only the property had working smoke alarms."
"Our thoughts are with the victims of this tragic incident, including the first responders that gave their most to protect those involved," they said. "Especially the firefighters who were injured in their efforts to assist.
"We urge you to make sure the people you care about are safe, including your non-English speaking friends, your elderly neighbour...ensure yours and their smoke alarms are working, and that your family has a fire escape plan."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.