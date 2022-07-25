The double-fronted commercial property at Cronulla, which was occupied by the former Westpac branch for more than 30 years is up for sale.
Prospective buyers are being alerted to the development potential of the site at 94 Cronulla Street, including the ability to split the building into multiple tenancies and activate the Surf Lane "hot spot" frontage.
Advertisement
The site is zoned B3 Commercial Core, with a 2 :1 FSR (floor space ratio) and 20 metre height limit.
Colliers are selling the site via an Expressions of Interest campaign, closing on August 25.
"The property is being offered to market for the first time in over 26 years and presents an opportunity to secure one of the finest retail/commercial freehold buildings in Cronulla mall," the agent says.
"The subject property offers a double frontage to Cronulla Street along with rear frontage and access to Surf Lane allowing for up to 6 car spaces on-site.
"The building is arguably located in the Cronulla Mall's best position and offers potential to activate further retail from the Surf Lane frontage as this has now become the hot spot in the Cronulla retail precinct."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.