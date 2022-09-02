From September 1 more than 3,700 surfers from all around the world are surfing every day to make waves of impact for families in the remote places where they like to surf.
There was a paddle out at Wanda Beach on Thursday to launch the Sydney challenge with SurfAid CEO Doug Lees leading the way.
$155,000 was already pledged before a wave was caught in this years 'Make a Wave Challenge'
Last year the Make A Wave challenge was a huge success and surfers from 21 countries raised over $739,000 to support SurfAid's programs in remote surf destinations. This helped SurfAid to reach more than 54,000 people in places like the Mentawai Islands, Nias, Sumba and Sumbawa who struggle to access basic services.
SurfAid works to provide healthcare, clean water and food security to families in some of the best and remote surf spots like the Mentawai islands.
Every surfer is a traveler,searching for their next wave and every surfer has either been to or dreamt of going to uncrowded and unspoilt remote surf spots.
Founded in 2000, after Dr. Dave Jenkins witnessed immense, needless suffering in a Mentawai village while on a surf trip, SurfAid is a NGO whose core mission is to improve the lives of women and children in remote areas. Underpinning this mission is SurfAid's belief that positive, sustainable and long-lasting change can only be achieved through the active involvement of the locals in the places we love to surf.
Billabong and USANA are proud to be the major sponsors for the campaign.
Billabong team riders undertaking the challenge this year include world champion Mark 'Occy' Occhilupo, fearless big wave charger Laura Enever, and current WSL world tour competitors Frederico Morais and Isabella Nichols.
SurfAid CEO Doug Lees said after last years success he is excited to see this concerned community of surfers grow in 2022 .
"This September we'll make a wave of impact and help families in the places we love to surf,break the cycle of poverty for good and access healthcare and clean water when they need it most" he said before making his way to the waters edge.
He paddled out and caught a few a waves with Blake Johnston and his Cronulla Surf Academy supporters.
To help the cause go to :makeawave.co, click on the donate button and search for your favourite surfers name - it can only help.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
