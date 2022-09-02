From September 1 more than 3,700 surfers from all around the world are surfing every day to make waves of impact for families in remote places they like to surf.
There was a paddle out at Wanda Beach on Thursday to launch the Sydney challenge with SurfAid CEO Doug Lees leading the way.
$155,000 was already pledged before a wave was caught in this years 'Make a Wave Challenge'
Last year the Make A Wave challenge was a huge success and surfers from 21 countries raised over $739,000 to support SurfAid's programs in remote surf destinations. This helped SurfAid to reach more than 54,000 people in places like the Mentawai Islands, Nias, Sumba and Sumbawa who struggle to access basic services.
SurfAid works to provide healthcare, clean water and food security to families in some of the best and remote spots like Mentawai islands.
To help go to makeawave.co, click on the donate button and search for your favourite surfers name - every click counts.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
