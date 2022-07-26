A new Grind Espresso bar is opening at Caringbah - but not, as previously proposed, in a converted shipping container behind the former Westpac branch on Kingsway.
Grind has withdrawn the shipping container development application (DA), which it had lodged with Sutherland Shire Council.
Instead, Grind is moving nearby into a shop previously occupied by Vicolo Espresso in Park Lane.
Richard Calabro, who opened the first Grind coffee shop in a hole-in-the-wall beneath Rydges Hotel at Cronulla in 2002, said he and his business partner in the Caringbah venture "pushed and pushed" to get the container plans through council "but there were too many things we had to do".
"There was a shop for sale just up the road and we looked at it and purchased it," he said.
"We looked at a few other sites as well before settling on this one.
"We are remodelling it according to our business model and expect to open in four to six weeks."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
