Westpac relocates staff to Kogarah

Westpac has confirmed that almost 100 staff will be relocating to its Montgomery Street, Kogarah building next month.
The roles relocating to Kogarah are a mix of call centre and operational roles.
They will move in on 5 August 2022.
The influx of employees will generate an increase in trade for many Kogarah businesses rebuilding after being impacted by the COVID lockdowns.
A Westpac spokesperson said the move was about the bank's long-term commitment in the region, rather than about getting back to the office.
"We've been in Kogarah for a number of years, and look forward to bolstering our presence and support in the local area with the relocation of these additional roles," the spokesperson said.
"The health and safety of our people is our number one priority. While we look forward to seeing our people return to the office, in the past year we introduced a hybrid workplace model for some office-based employees, giving people the benefits of both collaborating in person with colleagues and working from home. Importantly, we regularly remind our employees to stay home if they feel unwell.
"Earlier this year, we introduced a green, amber, red workplace rating system to help manage our workplace amid changing health settings. Westpac's workplace setting is currently amber, meaning some employees who can work from home may do so, with no requirement to be in the office. This is a temporary measure and employees are still welcome to attend the office if they prefer.
"For employees who are required to attend a workplace, such as our branches and business banking centres, we have a range of health and safety measures in place to keep our people safe."
The 85 relocated roles are not linked to the announcement Westpac made in 2020 to bring 1,000 offshore jobs back to Australia.
The repatriated roles were distributed across regional and metro areas, some of which came to Kogarah.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
