St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Westpac relocates staff to Kogarah

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated July 26 2022 - 2:37am, first published 12:00am
Jobs boost: Westpac staff team leaders, Nicole Hawke and Nasser Chami who will be welcoming 85 staff members to the bank's Montgomery Street building next month. Picture: Chris Lane

Westpac has confirmed that almost 100 staff will be relocating to its Montgomery Street, Kogarah building next month.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Local News

