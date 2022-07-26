Police appeal for help to locate missing Arncliffe man

St George Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Arncliffe.
John MacKenzie, 46, was last seen about 9pm (Sunday 24th July 2022) at a unit on Kyle Street, Arncliffe and was reported missing where he has not been seen since.
Advertisement
Officers attached to St George Police Area Command have commenced inquiries into his whereabouts. Police hold serious concerns for John's welfare as he has medical conditions.
John is described as Caucasian appearance of medium build, with short dark brown hair with grey roots, shoulder length at rear worn in a ponytail with light coloured eyes.
Anyone with information into the whereabouts of John is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.