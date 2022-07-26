St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bayside Council supports height variation to $8 million Arncliffe development

JG
By Jim Gainsford
July 26 2022
The proposed development for 51-61 Bonar Street, Arncliffe.

A development application for a $8.1 million part four- to six-storey residential highrise with 26 apartments at Bonar Street, Arncliffe will go to the Bayside Local Planning Panel today with a recommendation by Bayside Council for approval.

