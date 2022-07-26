Bayside Council supports height variation to $8 million Arncliffe development

A development application for a $8.1 million part four- to six-storey residential highrise with 26 apartments at Bonar Street, Arncliffe will go to the Bayside Local Planning Panel today with a recommendation by Bayside Council for approval.
The council received 62 submissions concerning the DA for 51-61 Bonar Street which calls for the demolition of four houses, removal of a number of trees and excavation of three levels of basement parking for 37 cars.
Key issues included the height of the proposed development.
The front portion of the site has a maximum allowable height of 12-metres and the rear of the site has a 21-metre height limit.
However, the plan breaches the 12-metre height limit.
The developer has applied for an exemption to height controls which is supported by the council report.
The proposed development asks for a maximum height of 18.95-metres fronting Bonar Street, a 6.95-metre, or 57 per cent, variation of the building height controls for the site.
The applicant considers compliance with the building height controls "unreasonable and unnecessary".
This view is supported by the council report which says the proposed development will maintain satisfactory sky exposure and daylight to buildings, key areas and the public domain and is consistent with neighbouring buildings.
Of the 62 submissions received issues included additional overshadowing, existing over-development of the area, congestion, building heights, impact on amenity, parking and inadequate solar access.
The council said the development is in the public interest and recommended approval.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
