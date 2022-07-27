Homeless people are getting help rugging up this winter, with Salvation Army's annual 'beanies and blankets' initiative.
To help disadvantaged people in the community, Shire Salvo's is running its free stall from its Miranda base.
Advertisement
The food relief and assistance centre hosts the annual winter gesture, which was launched in 2012. It recently held one this month and will host another in August.
For those who sleep rough on the streets without adequate shelter, the initiative aims to support those who are homeless in Sutherland Shire.
Miranda Mission Leader, Salvation Army Officer David Godkin says they often have to modify food hampers that are distributed to accommodate for everyone in need. He says people in need of shelter will often also move around the area.
"People sleep in car-parks, camp in bushland areas, if they have a car they will sleep in that, or when it gets really cold and they're sleeping rough. Many will ride the trains to get some sleep in a relatively warm and safe environment," he said
Two shire Salvo's team members, Jason Franklin and Mike Salomo, set up the annual stall in July, handing out hand-made beanies, blankets and donated warm jackets.
Once a week on a Tuesday evening, One Meal also provides a hot meal at the centre, to give people the opportunity to also form social connections.
"Our friends who we walk alongside here at Shire Salvos Miranda have many different needs," Mr Godkin said.
"Of course, there are physical, material needs - like the need for nutritious food, the need for assistance with dealing with agencies or housing issues. But a deeper need is one of connection and friendship."
"We aim to meet those needs in an inviting space where all are welcome and all belong."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.