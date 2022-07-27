St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Beanies and blankets for Shire Salvo's winter chill

EK
By Eva Kolimar
July 27 2022 - 7:30pm
An army of goodwill: Salvo's Jason Franklin, Tradies volunteer Christina and Salvo's Mike Salomo provide donated, hand-made beanies and blankets to homeless people in Sutherland Shire.

Homeless people are getting help rugging up this winter, with Salvation Army's annual 'beanies and blankets' initiative.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

