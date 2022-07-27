As one of the official partners of the 50th Sutherland to Surf charity run this year, Civic volunteers were cheering on their own - 30 members of their organisation in the 11 kilometre race.
Supporting the race in 2022, Civic's goal as a partner was to ensure this race was the most accessible and inclusive in the event's history.
Advertisement
Demonstrating the power of mateship, volunteers united to complete the race together.
Cameron, who took part in the race along with his brother Byron, credits his time of one hour 35 minutes to the support received from Justin, senior account manager at Civic.
Civic Chief Executive, Annie Doyle, says the organisation practices what it preaches.
"Our staff don't just speak about accessibility and inclusion, they live it and breathe it, every day," she said.
"As an organisation we are always looking to partner with purpose - to form partnerships that drive positive change and empower any person living with a disability to reach their full potential."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.