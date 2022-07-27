St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Civic Disability Services races to the finish line in 2022 Sutherland 2 Surf

EK
By Eva Kolimar
July 27 2022 - 7:30pm
Done and dusted: A member of Civic Disability Services reaches the finish line of this year's Sutherland 2 Surf.

As one of the official partners of the 50th Sutherland to Surf charity run this year, Civic volunteers were cheering on their own - 30 members of their organisation in the 11 kilometre race.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

