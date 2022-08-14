St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Gold,silver,bronze at European Summer Games

John Veage
By John Veage
August 14 2022 - 11:30pm
All smiles: Kelly Wren returned home with a swag of medals from the Virtus European Summer Games in Poland.

Veteran tennis star Kelly Wren was in the Australian team who topped the tennis medal tally at the Virtus European Summer Games winning five gold, two silver and four bronze medals in Krakow, Poland.

