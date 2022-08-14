Veteran tennis star Kelly Wren was in the Australian team who topped the tennis medal tally at the Virtus European Summer Games winning five gold, two silver and four bronze medals in Krakow, Poland.
The Virtus Global Games is world's largest elite sports event for athletes with an intellectual impairment.
The competition, hosted by the International Organisation of Sport for people with a Disability in July, was the first to be played since the COVID-19 pandemic forced international competition to be cancelled.
Engadines Kelly Wren who first started competing internationally in 2002 was once again in the medals.
The 44-year-old paired her 2022 mixed doubles gold she won with twenty-eight-year-old Archie Graham, with a silver medal in the women's II-1 singles and a silver medal alongside Breanna Tunny (Alexandra Hills) in the women's doubles.
She then paired with Andriana Petrakis to take a bronze medal in the women's teams' event.
