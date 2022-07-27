St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Business confidence returns to Kogarah Town Centre

JG
By Jim Gainsford
July 27 2022 - 12:00am
Confidence: Ganellen general manager property management, Jason Zagni (right) and Ganellen managing director, Richard Manning at Kogarah Town Centre.

The Kogarah Town Centre's management has secured a number of new tenants and renewed leases with established traders in a strong sign that a post-lockdown business confidence is returning to the suburb.

