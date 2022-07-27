Business confidence returns to Kogarah Town Centre

The Kogarah Town Centre's management has secured a number of new tenants and renewed leases with established traders in a strong sign that a post-lockdown business confidence is returning to the suburb.
The centre managers, Ganellen Property believe the mix of familiar names and new faces shows that the future of Kogarah is bright.
"A sign of the strength of the Kogarah Town Centre is a commitment by key tenancies for long-term leases," Ganellen general manager property management, Jason Zagni said.
Kogarah Tavern, Terry White Pharmacy, the Mirchi Nealese Restaurant and Australia Post have all extended their leases.
Harry's Cafe de Wheels has chosen Kogarah Town Centre to open its first outlet in southern Sydney chosing a landmark corner site at the Railway Parade entrance to the shopping centre.
There is a new eatery, Thai Bites and there will be a new sandwich bar opening at the site of the old Bubble Tea Kiosk.
The independent fruit and vegetable outlet is refurbishing and extending its premises.
The Kogarah Budget Petrol was recently refurbished and installed additional pumps and along with the adjoining Car Masters mechanics has signed a new lease.
Level one of 3 Railway Parade, also part of Kogarah Town Centre, is expected to be significantly refurbished last this year.
And Woolworths will be offering free parking for shoppers spending a minimum of $20.
"We want to give people a reasons for choosing Kogarah over Rockdale Plaza," Ganellen managing director, Richard Manning said.
With a number of new apartment blocks being approved in the precinct and confirmation of more staff coming back to work at the Westpac building in Montgomery Street, business growth in the area is guaranteed," Mr Manning said.
"With Kogarah gentrifying, the marketing strategy is for attracting young working people to shop at the centre by having a few favourite names mixed in with some exciting new ones.
"I think of Kogarah as the baby Chatswood interchange," Mr Manning said.
"We think of it as where Chatswood was 20 years ago," he said.
"When Chatswood recently revitalised the community benefited. We see Kogarah going the same way."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
