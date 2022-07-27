St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Police appeal for information on Rockdale stabbing

Updated July 27 2022 - 12:29am, first published 12:27am
Police believe the male can assist with investigations into a stabbing incident which occurred outside the Hot Spot Supermarket, 24 Frederick Street, Rockdale about 10:50pm on Thursday, 16 June 2022.

St George Police are appealing for assistance from the public to identify the depicted male.

