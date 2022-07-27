Police appeal for information on Rockdale stabbing

St George Police are appealing for assistance from the public to identify the depicted male.
Police believe the male can assist with investigations into a stabbing incident which occurred outside the Hot Spot Supermarket, 24 Frederick Street, Rockdale about 10:50pm on Thursday, 16 June 2022.
Advertisement
The male is described as 25-30 years of age, slim build and was seen driving black Mercedes A45 Coupe.
If anyone has any information, please contact Kogarah Police Station on 8566 7499 or Hurstville Police Station on 9375 8599 or to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via our social media pages. Please quote Police Report C88868340.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.