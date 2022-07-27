COVID delays ICAC inquiry into former councillors

The Independent Commission Against Corruption inquiry into matters concerning former Hurstville and Georges River councillors has been adjourned until next week due to COVID.
The ICAC is investigating whether, between 2014 and 2021, then Hurstville Council and later Georges River Council Councillors Con Hindi and Vince Badalati, and then Hurstville Councillor Philip Sansom, sought and/or accepted benefits as an inducement to favour the interests of Ching Wah (Philip) Uy, Wensheng Liu and Yuqing Liu, in relation to planning matters affecting 1-5 Treacy Street; and 53-57 Forest Road, Hurstville (the Landmark Square development).
Last Wednesday (20 July) it was announced that Counsel Assisting the ICAC, Ms Zeli Heger, had tested positive to COVID.
She joined the proceedings online on the day and then Commissioner Stephen Rushton adjourned the inquiry until 10am today, Wednesday, 27 July, 10 o'clock on Wednesday, on the basis that Counsel Assisting was well enough to continue, when it was scheduled for three days of hearings.
This morning it was announced that the Commission will not be sitting today.
The inquiry will resume next Monday, 1 August.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
