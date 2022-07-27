St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

COVID delays ICAC inquiry into former councillors

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated July 27 2022 - 1:00am, first published 12:55am
The Independent Commission Against Corruption inquiry into matters concerning former Hurstville and Georges River councillors has been adjourned until next week due to COVID.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

