Pupils excitedly swapped school uniforms for superhero capes, masks and gloves in support of a fun fundraiser this week.
Blakehurst Public School got into the superhero spirit this week, arriving in their favourite crime fighting characters.
Advertisement
Spiderman, Iron Man and Captain American were popular choices.
The day raised money for Bear Cottage in Manly on Sydney's northern beaches, which provides support, respite and end-of-life care for children.
Staff wore superhero T-shirts, and there was some superhero guest entertainment, face-painting, popcorn, snow cones and a sausage sizzle.
Pupils also designed superhero masks, and showcased their creations in a 'best mask' competition.
"Bear Cottage is one of our major fundraisers here a Blakehurst Public School and we are very passionate about raising money for them as we know families or someone close to us who has used this facility," school event coordinator, Fay Sleiman, said.
"I have been supporting them for over 15 years and each year listening to families and staff talk about Bear Cottage just gets you right in the heart.
"It makes you appreciate what you have and makes you aware of what more you can do to help them."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.