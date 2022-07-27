St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bayside's NYE fireworks may fizzle out

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated July 27 2022 - 4:11am, first published 4:00am
The council's New Year's Eve fireworks have been a signature community event that attracts thousands of families to the Cook Park foreshore for a spectacular firework display above Lady Robinsons Beach at 9pm on New Year's Eve.

Bayside Council has been recommended to drop its New Years Eve fireworks on the Botany Bay foreshore because of increased costs.

