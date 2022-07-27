Bayside's NYE fireworks may fizzle out

Bayside Council has been recommended to drop its New Years Eve fireworks on the Botany Bay foreshore because of increased costs.
The council's City Works and Assets Committee recommends the council drop the 2022 NYE fireworks and all future NYE fireworks in favour of a more sustainable program of summer events.
The fireworks were expected to cost $420,000 this year due to increased labour and hire costs.
But with Bayside facing a budgetary shortfall of $150 million shortfall over the next 10 years for renewal of maintenance of assets the council is looking for savings.
The council's New Year's Eve fireworks have been a signature community event that attracts thousands of families to the Cook Park foreshore for a spectacular firework display above Lady Robinsons Beach at 9pm on New Year's Eve.
But 2021 and 2020 NYE fireworks were cancelled due to COVID-19, while the 2019 event was cancelled due to high winds, and the 2018 event was almost cancelled from rain and wind, with 80 per cent of patrons leaving the event prior to the fireworks display.
Added to this, constant rain throughout the past six months has devastated Bayside infrastructure including local roads, playing fields, parks, and drainage which has increased the council's maintenance backlog.
The council report said The $420,000 is a large investment is for an event that runs for only 15 minute.
"The fireworks attract large crowds around the Bay, many of whom come from outside the LGA," the council report stated.
"But the nature of this event is entirely weather-dependent. In particular, Botany Bay is susceptible to extremely high winds which make it dangerous for the barges and staff to conduct the fireworks.
"In the event that the fireworks are cancelled for any reason, Council is unable to recoup funds previously expended. Given the current unpredictable weather patterns and the possibility of another La-Nina weather event over the summer, there is no guarantee that the New Year's Eve Fireworks will proceed for 2022."
The council had allocated an additional $366,000 to the events budget in order to accommodate the NYE fireworks.
But this additional expenditure would have to be funded from existing reserves.
The council has committed to making legitimate savings across all service units to boost the availability of funding to deliver on long term improvements to the visual amenity of Bayside as well as maintaining and building new infrastructure.
The council report recommends that Council consider replacing the proposed New Year's Eve Fireworks event with other summer events that are more advantageous to the Bayside business community and more attractive to the local resident community.
If the council agrees to cancelling future NYE fireworks, the savings will be allocated to other foreshore events during the summer.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
