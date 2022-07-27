Beware of tax scams, ATO warns

The Australian Taxation Office has issued a warning to beware of scam text messages (SMS) about tax refunds.
The fake messages claim to be from the ATO and ask you to open a hyperlink to fill out a form for your income tax return.
Advertisement
The link takes you to a fake website designed to steal your personal information and credit card details.
St George Police are seeing lots of variations of this scam, this image is just one example.
If you receive an SMS like this, don't click on any links. Instead, report the SMS to St George Police and then delete it.
In addition, warn family and friends to stay scam alert.
To report an SMS that doesn't seem right, go to www.ato.gov.au/.../Identity-security.../Verify-or-report-a-scam/
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.