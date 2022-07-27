Developer applies to upzone Ramsgate town centre

Amend the zoning from part R4 High Density Residential and part B2 Local Centre to B2 Local Centre;

Amend the building height from part 15 metres and part 21 metres to part 9 metres, part 15 metres, part 24 metres and part 29 metres;

Amend the floor space ratio (FSR) from part 2.5:1 and part 1.5:1 to 2.76:1 above ground and 0.84:1 below ground (supermarket incentive floorspace);

Introduce site-specific provisions to allow greater flexibility for future development on the site to provide roof top communal open space; and