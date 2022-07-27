Developer applies to upzone Ramsgate town centre

A developer has requested an upzoning of the Ramsgate town centre with the Department of Planning and Environment (DPE).
Point Gate Developments have lodged a DA to build a new retail and residential town centre at 193 to 199 Rocky Point Road, Ramsgate.
If approved, the project will comprise 170 apartments in three towers of six, eight and nine-storeys, a Woolworths supermarket, 20 speciality shops and eating outlets, and a community plaza. There will be parking for 300 cars.
The DPE has received a request for a rezoning review lodged by Urbis Pty Ltd on behalf of the applicant.
The rezoning review seeks to amend the Georges River LEP 2021, to enable mixed-use development and publicly accessible open space on the site.
The applicant is seeking a rezoning review because Council has failed to indicate its support for the proposal 90 days after the request to prepare a planning proposal was submitted.
The site is located on Ramsgate's main street, fronting 193 - 199 Rocky Point Road, 66 - 68 Ramsgate Road and 2 - 6 Targo Road, Ramsgate.
The rezoning review seeks the following amendments to the Georges River LEP 2021, to enable mixed-use development and publicly accessible open space on the subject site:
It is anticipated to be considered by the Sydney South Planning Panel in late August 2022.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
