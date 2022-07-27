St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Developer applies to upzone Ramsgate town centre

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated July 28 2022 - 4:34am, first published July 27 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A developer has requested an upzoning of the Ramsgate town centre with the Department of Planning and Environment (DPE).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.