St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Superman receives his award

By Nikki Price
July 31 2022 - 11:00pm
Award: Gymea's former world champion Gairy St Clair will be inducted into the Australian National Boxing Hall of Fame.Picture John Veage

When Gairy "Superman" St Clair defeated Cassius Baloyi to become World Champion in 2006, he was a long way from the Georgetown streets of his youth in Guyana.

