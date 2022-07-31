When Gairy "Superman" St Clair defeated Cassius Baloyi to become World Champion in 2006, he was a long way from the Georgetown streets of his youth in Guyana.
The story of how the former IBO/IBF world title holder who now lives at Gymea, overcame all odds to be at the top of his sport is an inspiration to young fighters all over the world.
Advertisement
Gairy will reach another career milestone this month when he will be inducted into the Australian National Boxing Hall of Fame.
This honour recognises his achievements on the boxing world stage and his commitment to supporting the champions of tomorrow. St Clair will join this elite group of boxing legends when the Australian National Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Dinner will be held in Melbourne on August 26.
St Claire said he was extremely grateful to have been selected by the board to be inducted alongside such great company.
"Australia has been my home for nearly 20 years and I truly love this country. It is a true honour to be recognised alongside the greats of Australian sport."he said
Since retiring, St Clair has continued to share his boxing skills and knowledge at his Gairy St Clair Boxing Fitness in Gymea.
Today, the gym is a breeding ground for some of boxing's brightest rising stars, including one of Australia's newest boxing superstars, George Kambosos Jr.
Gairy St Clair was a fighter from day one. Growing up in poverty as one of nine children, he had to fight to live, however, he was taken under his wing by legendary Guyanese fighter Cliff Anderson.
St Clair represented Guyana at the Commonwealth Games in British Columbia, Canada at the age of 19, and turned professional the same year but it was a call from Australia that changed his life.
Sydney-based Kostya Tszyu was in need of a sparring partner, and St Clair proved the perfect candidate. As he played an instrumental role in the Russian-Australian becoming undisputed world champion, St Clair's natural talent and skill caught the eye of Tszyu's trainer, Johnny Lewis.
Lewis believed in St Clair and became his trainer. He became part of Australian boxing history when he challenged and prevailed against Cassius Baloyi for the IBF Super Featherweight title.
Along with his family,St Clair's greatest passions is giving back to the boxing community, and later this year will be hosting his first professional fight night with two world title fights with fighters from Guyana, Australia, Pakistan, Fiji and the Philippines on the card.
St Clair continues to inspire, and his dream is to make a difference in the lives of Guyanese children, by showing them that no matter where you come from, with hard work and good values you can become whatever you want.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.