There has been plenty of famous brothers who have packed down and played together in the same Rugby League team but now its the sisters time to make a stand.
The three Stewart sisters from the Como Jannali Crocodiles JRLFC club , Montana 24 Baillie 23 and Sienna 18 have all been playing rugby league but this season they combined forces and are playing in the same team.
They play in the Metro Combined Open Age Women-East competition and are coached by former Sharks player Fine Kula.
Como Jannali JRLFC are very active in the female league arena and have recently announced the formation of a new partnership with English Rugby League side Bradford Bulls Women.
The principal goal of the partnership is to give players over the age of 18 from both clubs the opportunity to play in a competitive competition in a different hemisphere.
Como Jannali JRLFC also has their annual awareness event and Mates 4 Mental Health Cup game coming up next week on August 6th.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
