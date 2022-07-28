St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Exclusive Brethren proposal to subdivide Heathcote site refused

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 28 2022 - 3:50am, first published 3:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Exclusive Brethren Church site at the end of Forum Drive, Heathcote. Picture: Google

A contentious proposal to subdivide a church property at Heathcote has been refused.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.