A contentious proposal to subdivide a church property at Heathcote has been refused.
Sutherland Shire Council received 62 submissions opposing the proposal by the Exclusive Brethren.
Advertisement
Sutherland Shire Local Planning Panel unanimously supported a council staff recommendation the proposal be refused on environmental grounds.
More than a decade ago, residents unsuccessfully fought to stop the church's plans for a 900-seat meeting hall on the site in Forum Drive, on the edge of Heathcote National Park.
The Land and Environment Court approved the plans with a range of amendments in 2013.
The latest development application (DA) was to subdivide the large irregular shaped parcel of land that contains the meeting hall, parking areas and internal road.
The church sought to hive off the eastern part of the lot, where it adjoins homes, to create a new residential lot.
Concerns raised in the council assessment included the loss of trees, bushland and other natural features of the site and native fauna.
The panel said in its decision it agreed with the reasons in the assessment report that the proposed subdivision had not been designed to minimise environmental impact and would result in significant impacts on the environment.
"In particular, the panel agreed that the proposed building envelope had not been located to reduce environmental impact," the decision said.
"The panel agreed that a number of issues remained unresolved including the size of the proposed lot, the size of the proposed building envelope, the location of the proposed building envelope, impacts on biodiversity, management of biodiversity, impacts on the residential character of the locality and the application of existing covenants on the land.
"Resolution of these issues are fundamental to the determination of the proposed subdivision."
The Rural Fire Service initially opposed the subdivision based on bushfire protection considerations, but later reconsidered and issued GTA (general terms of agreement).
The main issues raised in submissions by residents included there were no details about the future dwelling, environmental impacts, out of character, increased bushfire risk, traffic and parking impacts, the proposal was in conflict with the previous court decision for the site and contravened zone objectives.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.