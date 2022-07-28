Rockdale City Suns Football Club's under 12 Girls honoured by Bayside mayor

The Ilinden Rockdale City Suns Football Club's under 12 Girls team were honoured at this week's Bayside Council meeting after recently winning both the Proctor and Kanga Cup competitions.
The team and coaches attended the July 27 Council meeting where they were acknowledged for their achievement by Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry and her fellow councillors.
Advertisement
"We would like to take the opportunity to congratulate our amazing Rockdale City Suns llinden FC Under 12s Girls' Team,'' Councillor Curry said.
"We wanted to invite you along to the council because we are so proud of your achievement.
"I'm sure you're trained very hard and you've had wonderful success and I'm sure great family support and from your coach, trainers and everyone who gives their time to give you this opportunity, so well done.
"It's wonderful to see girls out there, too taking out these championships," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.