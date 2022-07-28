St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Rockdale City Suns Football Club's under 12 Girls honoured by Bayside mayor

Updated July 28 2022 - 5:49am, first published 5:42am
Rockdale City Suns Football Club's under 12 Girls team were congratulated by Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry (centre).

The Ilinden Rockdale City Suns Football Club's under 12 Girls team were honoured at this week's Bayside Council meeting after recently winning both the Proctor and Kanga Cup competitions.

Local News

