Bayside is Paving the Way with Rubber

JG
By Jim Gainsford
July 28 2022 - 9:00pm
New road: Bayside is joining a number of NSW councils in trialling crumbed rubber from disposed tyres as a modified asphalt mix to be used in road resheeting.

Bayside Council is to participating in a new trial that will use rumbed rubber from disposed tyres as a modified asphalt mix to be used in road resheeting.

