Bayside is Paving the Way with Rubber

Bayside Council is to participating in a new trial that will use rumbed rubber from disposed tyres as a modified asphalt mix to be used in road resheeting.
The council will trial the new modified asphalt mix on a selected street within their 2022-23 road re-sheeting program.
The 'Paving the Way with Rubber' project currently being coordinated by the Southern Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils (SSROC).
A multi-council trial is being coordinated by SSROC to investigate the performance of crumbed rubber asphalt across NSW.
Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry said the preliminary findings to date show the number of benefits of using crumbed rubber asphalt.
"Trials indicate extended local road life by 40 to 50 per cent," she said.
"Pavement fatigue (cracking) resistance is enhanced by 20 to 50 per cent. Rut resistance is enhanced by 20 to 100 per cent.
"Recycled end-of-life tyres in roads can save 75 per cent of CO2 emissions compared to sending them to landfill."
Another benefit is quieter road surface due to rubber's elastic properties.
"Bayside Council collects 1200 tyres per annum while metropolitan Sydney disposes of around 64,000 truck and 34,000 car end of life tyres per year," Cr Curry said.
"This is a great example of councils working together to create economies of scale and to drive demand for future markets and investment of jobs, while also improving environmental and asset performance outcomes," she said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
