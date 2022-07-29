St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Oatley Lions Club donates life-saving medical equipment for St George Hospital

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 29 2022 - 12:34am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Medical donation: St George Hospital's Lorena Matthews and Danielle Caruana, Debbie Street and Richard Sheahan of Oatley Lions Club, St George Hospital's Linda Watt, Steve Holley of The Australian Lions Foundation, Lyn Humphreys of Oatley Hotel, John Morgan of Oatley Lions, and St George Hospital General Manager, Ange Karooz.

There was no shortage of support for St George Hospital this month, when a dedicated community group handed out a much-needed gift that will benefit mums and bubs.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.