There was no shortage of support for St George Hospital this month, when a dedicated community group handed out a much-needed gift that will benefit mums and bubs.
Oatley Lions Club donated specialised medical equipment to assist the Division of Women's & Children's Health.
For the second consecutive year, the club donated the latest cutting-edge equipment, a K2 Guardian system for the Birthing Unit and a Carescape Monitor for the Special Care Unit.
The life changing equipment assists doctors and nurses in their treatment of mothers and newborns by enabling remote monitoring, comprehensive patient diagnostics and an even more comprehensive quality of service.
The project, managed by Oatley Lions, was funded through major contributions from fundraising, Lyn Humphreys - the owner of the Oatley Hotel and the club's major sponsor, and The Walter Richard Salmon Foundation, which is committed to the medical treatment and general well-being of children.
This follows the club's donation of the revolutionary Giraffe Omnibed Carestation in 2020.
The Australian Lions Foundation (ALF) supports lions clubs in the community by funding grants for selected, worthwhile projects in Australia.
St George Hospital General Manager, Angela Karooz, says the purchase of these devices will ensure its dedicated staff continue to provide mothers and babies with the best care possible.
Oatley Lions President, Richard Sheahan, said the club was delighted to support the hospital once again.
"To be told by the nurses that within the few months of our equipment being operative that lives had been saved, really hit home and made all of us even more determined to ensure this very valuable project continues," he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
