Inspirational women who generously support their community have been applauded for their work, in the 2022 Westfield Local Heroes community recognition and grants program.
Now in its fifth year, the successful hero for each centre will be awarded a $20,000 grant for the group or organisation they represent, and each finalist will receive a $5000 grant for their group or organisation.
Advertisement
The Westfield Local Heroes program recognises and promotes community role models whose work or activities create positive benefits for others, with this years' finalists representing a broad range of sectors including emergency services, registered community groups, sporting clubs, non-profits, schools, authorities and the environment.
FINALISTS
Jacqui Gildaly, The Burdekin Association
Caring Jacqui Gildaly digs deep to keep life regular and happy for children in out-of-home care. In her role with The Burdekin Association, she is always willing to go the extra mile to find carers nearby children's original community so they don't need to change schools and can see their friends.
Rhonda Brown, 3Bridges Community
Energetic Rhonda Brown puts a spring in the step of hundreds of seniors with the popular social groups she runs for the charity 3Bridges Community. Rhonda meticulously plans more than 30 weekly social groups that collectively attract 500 people aged 65 and older. By bringing people together, she reduces loneliness and promotes wellbeing.
Jane Marsh, St Vincent De Paul
Jane Marsh is someone people can count on when facing a crisis or needing help navigating one of life's challenges. As a Support Centre Coordinator for the St Vincent de Paul Society (Vinnies) in Hurstville, she goes above and beyond to help people maintain their dignity regardless of their circumstances.
Karen Tsoumbaras, Project Youth
Compassionate Karen Tsoumbaras is a beacon of hope for hundreds of young people facing long-term unemployment. In her role as the Employment Education and Training Manager at Project Youth, Karen gently guides people aged 12 to 24 through her program to help them access education that improves their employment prospects.
Kaye Palmano, One Meal - It Makes a Difference
Determined Kaye Palmano is the driving force behind the Miranda branch of One Meal - It Makes a Difference. She is the first volunteer to arrive and the last to leave every Tuesday when hot meals, fresh produce, breakfast packs and personal care items are lovingly provided to 60 people, including five families who rely on the charity.
Sarah Stanton, Skillz4me
Compassionate Sarah Stanton founded non-profit Skillz4me to provide a safe space for children with disabilities to enjoy a free sports program that celebrates their unique talents. Sarah believes children with disabilities can do many of the things a child without a disability can do, but they need more support and time.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.