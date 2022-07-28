St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Proposed large digital advertising sign on Princes Highway at Yarrawarrah criticised on safety and enviro grounds

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 28 2022 - 9:46pm, first published 9:30pm
Indicative view of the proposed sign from Princes Highway southbound. Picture: DA / JCDecaux

A proposed large digital advertising sign on Princes Highway at Yarrawarrah, which is designed to be seen by motorists on the other side of the road, could pose "a significant distraction and hazard to motorists", Sutherland Shire Council says.

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

