A proposed large digital advertising sign on Princes Highway at Yarrawarrah, which is designed to be seen by motorists on the other side of the road, could pose "a significant distraction and hazard to motorists", Sutherland Shire Council says.
The sign would cause motorists to glance upwards and across the road in an "irregular movement", the council said in a submission opposing the proposal.
The Department of Planning and Environment also has concerns, fearing the sign could detract from the amenity or visual quality of the Royal National Park and wildlife in that area.
Sydney Trains is proposing to place the sign, costing nearly $548,000, in the rail corridor overhanging the northbound side of the highway, adjacent to the railway underpass of the highway.
The 47 square metre sign, fixed to a single five metre high support, would target motorists heading south on the other side of the highway and would be visible from a distance of 225 metres.
Illuminated ads would be displayed continuously 24-7, with messages changing every 25 seconds.
Sydney Trains gave minimal notification to the public of the development application and allowed just a two weeks in June for submissions.
Sutherland Shire councillors did not have the opportunity to consider the proposal at its monthly meeting, but staff lodged a submission.
Because the applicant is a public authority, the application will be determined by the Department of Planning and Environment on behalf of the State.
Cr Diedree Steinwall, who represents the area (D Ward), believes the sign will be both a danger and an eyesore.
"What is more important than revenue raising for the state government should be the safety of motorists, protection of wildlife and the visual amenity of our neighbourhood," she said.
"I certainly hope Sydney Trains reconsiders this proposal as I don't believe it will be welcomed by our community".
The council submission said that, although the location was officially in Loftus, it was immediately at the rear of homes along Tilba Place and Wheatley Road, Yarrawarrah.
"Council has concerns in relation to traffic and safety impacts, including potential conflicts with users of the highway," the submission said.
"In this location the Princes Highway is a relatively straight section of dual carriageway of divided road. It has a crest where it bridges the railway corridor.
"The highway involves higher speed limits (80km/h) and often queuing, particularly during the afternoon peak hours, summer weekends and public holidays.
"The highway also has two formal cycle lanes and carries a substantial number of cyclists both north and south bound, particularly on weekends.
"The upward south-west 'glance' upwards head movement required to observe the proposed signage is an irregular movement for motorists given the proposed signage is located on the opposite side of the highway to those persons visually engaging with the sign.
"The sign is intended to be viewed by south-west bound road users, but is on the far side of the north-east bound carriageway.
"The nature of signage content and should it change frequently, flicker, scroll, move etc. (as opposed to a static sign), level of illuminance, and total quantity of content (eg words pictures) will determine the 'degree' of distraction and time a motorist will view the sign and take their eyes off the road.
"The signage has the potential to be a significant distraction and hazard to motorists in this regard."
The council said the sign was less than 25 metres from residential properties in Yarrawarrah.
"We recommend that the department engage in community consultation with residents in the immediate visual catchment."
The council said the sign was directly opposite the Royal National Park - "Australia's oldest National Park and a heritage item".
"We recommend the department consult with the National Parks and Wildlife Service, particularly in regard to the sign's visual impact and any possible affects upon wildlife that may be caused by illumination of the sign," the submission said.
The Department of Planning and Environment submission noted no heritage impact statement had been submitted.
"The LIA (lighting impact assessment) does not identify that the signage would be sited adjacent Royal National Park and as a result does not assess whether the proposal would detract from the amenity or visual quality of this environmentally sensitive area reserved for natural conservation," the department said.
"Potential amenity impacts on vistas, or to users of Royal National Park or on wildlife are not considered."
Sydney Trains said in its DA there had been no vehicle crashes on that part of the highway in the last five years.
"The installation of this sign will continue to provide a valuable revenue stream to Sydney Trains which will continued to be used to support a number of improvements and maintenance programs...," the DA said.
"Digital advertising provides a further public benefit to Sydney Trains, Transport for NSW and emergency services to display instantaneous safety or public awareness messages."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
