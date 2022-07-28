St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Kogarah Public School celebrates 150 years

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated July 28 2022 - 9:25pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kogarah Public School is celebrating its 150th anniversary on Tuesday, 2 August with an open day for the community.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.