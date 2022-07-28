Kogarah Public School celebrates 150 years

Kogarah Public School is celebrating its 150th anniversary on Tuesday, 2 August with an open day for the community.
The school is actually reaching 152 years of operation but COVID has postponed the celebrations.
The anniversary celebrations will start with a Whole School Assembly at 1.30pm with an Official Welcome, followed by student performances, an historic roll call, and stories from past students, teachers and community members.
There will be a trip down memory lane from 2:30pm to 5pm.
The celebrations will include historic displays, student artwork, open classrooms, back in time photographs, time capsule display and olden day schoolyard games.
Memorabilia and souvenirs will be available to purchase on the day.
