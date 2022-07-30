Weekly Wrap: Even more milestones marked

Hello readers,
Following on from last week, let's start with a few reasons to celebrate.
On Tuesday, August 2, Kogarah Public School will mark its 150th anniversary. In actual fact, it is 152 years, but COVID interruptions meant the party had to be postponed .. twice.
Advertisement
Gymea Bay Aged Care resident Angela Marinaro celebrated a personal milestone on July 28, turning 100.
Migrating from Trieste, Italy, with her husband in the 1950s, Ms Marinaro was a lab technician and a concert pianist. The secret to her long life? Her son says she loves a good coffee.
And finally on the birthday front, they may not be quite there yet, but Miranda RSL Youth Club is already prepping to party in September as it reflects on 60 years since opening its doors.
The youth centre opened on September 11, 1976. From its earliest days, activities held at the club have grown to include boxing, wrestling, physical culture, jujitsu, gymnastics, dance - ballet, tap jazz, ballroom and belly dancing, basketball, archery, squash, table tennis and many more.
In other good news this week, grandparents were welcomed back to classrooms at St Catherine's Laboure Catholic Public School at Gymea.
Grandparents Day became a victim of the pandemic over the past couple of years. Finally they were able to return to the school to check out the great work of their young relatives.
Principal Jodie McKay said it was great to be able to extend the welcome and stressed that family involvement at the school was vitally important.
Cronulla RSL Memorial Club hosted a special guest of its own last week, retired war dog Manic. He became the club's first honorary four-legged member, and was handed his own membership card, complete with photo.
After serving in Iraq and on Tactical Assault Group East (TAGE), Manic retired in 2020 and lives in Sutherland Shire.
Manic has also helped the club raise more than $15,000 to support other ex-military dogs at the end of their service.
In not-so-positive news for motorists, the westbound lane on eastern end of Heathcote Road (between New Illawarra Road and Princes Highway) to remain closed for months.
This follows deep cracking of the road pavement as a result of rock and soil slippage, caused by record rainfall.
As always, this is a mere snippet of the week's events. I encourage you all to get along to theleader.com.au and keep yourselves informed and I thank you for reading and your ongoing support of local news.
Hope you all have a great week.
All the best,
Matt Lawrence
Advertisement
Editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.