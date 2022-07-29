The renourishment of Cronulla's battered beaches with dredged sand from Port Hacking won't take place until early 2023, two years after the state government agreed to pick up the tab.
Then Transport Minister Andrew Constance announced in February 2021 a $2.5 million grant to dredge 60,000 cubic metres of sand from the main navigation channels and deposit it off the surfing beaches.
An environmental assessment has been carried out and tenders received, but preferred contractors are tied up with other work, mayor Carmelo Pesce said.
The last major dredging operation in Port Hacking was carried out in 2012.
Sutherland Shire Council resolved at this week's meeting to write to relevant state government ministers "seeking their response for programs to actively nourish Bate Bay beaches by implementing continuous dredging and sand pumping to achieve on-going replenishment".
Deputy Mayor Carol Provan told the meeting it was disappointing the dredging couldn't occur earlier.
"Environmental assessment is with the government at present and tenders for the work have been received," she said.
A motion moved by Cr Provan and passed unanimously recognised the importance of the Bate Bay beaches and surrounds, both in terms of their cultural and environmental importance, and as a highly valued space enjoyed by many members of the community.
The council acknowledged the concern expressed about the erosion by local stakeholder groups and residents, including the four local surf life saving clubs, Cronulla Chamber of Commerce and local board riding clubs.
The motion said the Bate Bay Coastal Management Program, which the council adopted in April this year after more than two years preparation, set the council's approach going forward, in coordination with other government agencies, key stakeholders and the community.
Council staff were asked to provide a report within three months giving details on how the program would be implemented.
An amendment by Cr Jack Boyd will see the Sydney Coastal Councils Group (SCCG) asked about experiences in other areas where severe erosion has occurred and possible short and medium term solutions being deployed.
Mayor Pesce thanked council staff for acting so quickly and working long hours to see that 5000 tonne of boulders and truckloads of sand were brought in and placed appropriately to prevent further erosion.
"It could have been a lot worse," Cr Pesce said. "Mother Nature can be very nasty, but, I think we are in a good position.
"Without the good work we have put in for three years with the surf clubs, community groups and government bodies [on the new management program], we would be in a bit of a pickle today.
"A couple of months ago, we actioned it without knowing we would be in the position we are now."
Apart from the dredged sand coming from Port Hacking, the beaches might also receive up to 250,000 cubic metres of sand generated from tunnel boring on the Sydney Metro West project.
Transport for NSW made the offer to the council in 2021, but nothing further has been released publicly on this proposal to date.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
