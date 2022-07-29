A display of community resilience despite the harsh realities of the COVID-19 pandemic will be splashed on the walls at Hazelhurst Arts Centre on August 5.
A total of 14 students from the University of Wollongong will present 'Vital Signs', a showcase of artworks featuring contemporary painting, drawing, sculpture, photographic and textile works.
Artworks in the exhibition were created during COVID-19 restrictions.
Students explore the environment, body, the virus itself, personal experience and identity.
As the annual graduates' exhibition at the university was unable to take place, this presentation is the first opportunity for the young artists to collectively exhibit their works. For many, this will be their first exhibition beyond the campus.
Born from a partnership between Hazelhurst and UOW's School of the Arts, English and Media, the annual exhibition supports and promotes artists in the early stages of their career.
Sutherland Shire Mayor Carmelo Pesce says he is pleased to see the continuation of this partnership to support the next generation of leading artists.
"It's exciting to see yet another great exhibition on show here at Hazelhurst which supports young artists and celebrates their passion for their studies," he said.
"The artworks are engaging and present inspiring themes, and I encourage everyone to visit Hazelhurst to view the works for themselves."
The free exhibition ends August 16.
Exhibiting artists are:
