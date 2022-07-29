SafeWork Minister and Miranda MP Eleni Petinos has denied allegations of bullying staff and using inappropriate language, including a deeply offensive term.
Ms Petinos, who is also the Minister for Small Business and Fair Trading, was questioned about the allegations by Premier Dominic Perrottet, and later issued a brief media statement.
Newscorp reported on Friday former staffers had made the accusations about Ms Petinos, who was appointed a minister in December 2021.
Ms Petinos' conduct was blamed for a high turnover of staff in her ministerial and electoral offices, it was claimed.
After requests by the media, including the Leader, for comment and the opportunity to ask questions, went unanswered on Friday morning, Ms Petinos issued a statement in the afternoon.
"I reject any allegations of improper conduct," she said.
"I value my staff and endeavour to provide a professional and safe environment for them.
"I take my responsibilities as a local member and minister seriously and expect that my staff are as committed in delivering for my constituents and the people of NSW as I am."
Mr Perrottet, who is the final stage of an overseas trade mission, told media in India he had spoken to Ms Petinos, who denied the allegations.
The Premier said he had specifically asked about the alleged offensive term and she had denied using it.
The Premier said an anonymous complaint to the Department of Premier and Cabinet had been dealt with appropriately.
Mr Perrottet said Ms Petinos retained his confidence.
State Opposition Leader Chris Minns said the allegations were "deeply troubling".
"We deserve an explanation from the minister responsible and I'm in fact calling on her to front the media, speak to the press today about the circumstances relating to the huge number of staff turnover within her electorate office and her ministerial office, as well as explaining what her response is to these very serious allegations," he said.
"There wouldn't be a workplace in any part of this country where someone wouldn't be immediately fired if these allegations are true."
Mr Minns said, "I make this point - if she can't speak about workplace safety in her own office, how is she supposed to do her job as the Minister for Workplace Safety in NSW?"
Mr Minns said there had "obviously been many staff speaking about what seems to be a pattern or a culture" within Ms Petinos' electorate and ministerial offices.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news.
