Cricket NSW and the Sutherland Shire cricket community have paid a fitting tribute to the memory of one of their finest members, the late Gerard Price,renaming the club's Stage 1 girls' competition award after him.
The inaugural Gerard Price Memorial Shield was awarded to the winners of the Stage 1 girls' competition, Bangor Comets 1, just as registrations to play cricket this summer are about to open.
Gerard Price was a valued member of the Sutherland Shire cricket community, having spent many years as the game development and cricket manager for the area.
He was a true champion of the sport, his contribution leading to him being awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for services to cricket and the community in 2020, the year that he passed away from cancer.
Speaking at the awards, Ray Amos, president of the Sutherland Shire Junior Cricket Association said, "Gerard was a primary driver of girls' cricket. The programs we have today rest squarely on his efforts."
