Prominent artists from St George and Sutherland Shire are among contributors to an outdoor exhibition of 30 two-metre-high whale tail sculptures, which opens this month.
Waterfront Whale Tales is expected to attract up to half a million visitors to Western Harbour, from Sydney Fish Markets to Barangaroo, over six weeks between August 11 and September 24.
Furry Furry Little Peach (Sha'an d'Anthes) from Rockdale, and Mulga (Joe Moore), from Miranda and among the artists whose works will be on show.
d'Anthes, an artist, illustrator and author, was born and raised by the ocean and says, "as a kid, exploring with my snorkel was like exploring new 'galaxies' in my very own 'backyard".
Mulga, a renowned street artist, freelance illustrator, muralist, author and designer, says his love of the beach and surfing inspires his designs.
Waterfront Whale Tales will be presented along a 6km harbourside trail.
Sculptures will be individually created by a diverse collective of artists, including Archibald prize winner Blak Douglas.
After the event, the tail sculptures will be auctioned, with net proceeds going to The Kids Cancer Project. Expressions of interest to purchase sculptures will be taken throughout the event.
The trail will be able to be completed in one go or in mini-trails.
The area is fully accessible for all ages and abilities and is wheelchair and pram friendly.
As well as enjoying the spectacular free artworks and locations, visitors will be encouraged to access tales of the waterfront, past, present, and future via a dedicated app.
By entering the code on each tail into the app, they can also unlock rewards from local businesses including free offers, discounts and prizes, with a major prize also up for grabs for completing all 30 tails.
Indigenous Curatorial Advisors Aunty Joanne Selfe and Uncle Graham Toomey have helped to connect the artists - and through them the visitors - to the Whale Story and to the Gadigal and Saltwater Country on which the exhibition will be presented.
"Traditionally, the whale holds within it intricate Aboriginal knowledge systems, a complex tapestry of science, of knowledge that interweaves with cultural and social practice," said Aunty Joanne.
"The sculptures will feature the ancient tracks that connect the clans to each other and the sharing of stories and culture," said Uncle Graham.
"The Western Harbour, which is still a place where unexpected things come together, is the perfect place to lay new tracks that connect these ancient themes of interwoven culture, science, knowledge, stories and social practice", added Aunty Joanne.
The initiative is presented by the New Sydney Waterfront Company in partnership with global public art trail specialists Wild in Art and supported by the NSW Government through the Investment NSW CBDs Revitalisation Program.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
