Photos | Mulga and Furry Little Peach among artists represented in exhibition of 30 two-metre-high whale tail sculptures

By Murray Trembath
Updated August 2 2022 - 4:02am, first published 2:00am
Furry Little Peach (Sha'an d'Anthes) with her unfinished sculpture. Picture: supplied

Prominent artists from St George and Sutherland Shire are among contributors to an outdoor exhibition of 30 two-metre-high whale tail sculptures, which opens this month.

