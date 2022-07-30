It was Cronulla's night, culminating in a golden point field goal by Nicho Hynes which handed the Sharks a 21-20 win over the Rabbitohs in an epic contest at PointsBet Stadium on Saturday.
The bus ride home for fans in the current redevelopment phase was a raucous one and the Rabbitohs have now not won at PointsBet Stadium since round 11, 2014.
Advertisement
The Sharks kept coming at the visitors,with Latrell Mitchell and Matt Moylan missing five field goal shots between them in two periods of extra time- it was Hynes who delivered in the 87th minute.
With Siosifa Talakai running rampant with 225 metres from his 22 runs, Ronaldo Mulitalo scored one of the tries of the season leaping AFL style to snare a Nicho Hynes bomb and touch down in the shadows of half-time to take the lead.
The crowd noise would have lifted the roof-if there was one and the Sharks have now won 13 games this season.
The try was Mulitalo's 13th in 12 games at PointsBet Stadium and In 57 career games the 22-year-old has already racked up 40 tries .
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon echoed fans sentiments saying it was a wild old night.
"It was filled with so many different things, so to hang in there and hang in there, it was a really tough performance and proud to get away with a win there.
"It was enjoyable at the end." he said
With the Sharks mounting a raid in the 32nd minute Wade Graham was caught high by Thomas Burgess and the ensuing penalty goal to Hynes locked it up at 8-8.
Graham who has had HIA issues in the past said the two points were invaluable at this time of the year.
"We kept giving them opportunity ,Souths can threw the ball around-luckily we held on and put ourselves in position to win the game."
Andrew Fifita showed he still has value, carrying four defenders across the line to score, evoking memories of his 2016 grand final try.
The Sharks are at home again in Round 21 for a local derby against the Dragons on Saturday night. They'll be hoping for a repeat of Round 3 where they ran in six tries in a 36-12 win. They then face the Tigers, Sea Eagles, Bulldogs and Knights in the final month.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.