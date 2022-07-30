St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Hynes gets Sharks home in golden point

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 31 2022 - 12:03am, first published July 30 2022 - 10:00pm
It was Cronulla's night, culminating in a golden point field goal by Nicho Hynes which handed the Sharks a 21-20 win over the Rabbitohs in an epic contest at PointsBet Stadium on Saturday.

