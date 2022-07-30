Thousands of photos would have been taken of the destruction this month at North Cronulla beach and the wall of boulders being built to stop further erosion.
But, one taken from the water by professional photographer Paul Johnsen, of Mayan Images, is a little different.
"It is a perspective not usually seen as I was on a ski," he said. "I specifically wished to check how it looks from a distance. An interesting option to try and dissipate the energy of the waves / tides."
Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce has publicly thanked council staff for acting so quickly and working long hours to see that 5000 tonne of boulders and truckloads of sand were brought in and placed appropriately to prevent further erosion.
"It could have been a lot worse," Cr Pesce said at Monday night's council meeting. "Mother Nature can be very nasty, but, I think we are in a good position."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
