Muslim men become surf lifesavers in ground-breaking program

By Murray Trembath
Updated July 31 2022 - 10:14am, first published 9:30am
The new lifesavers trained by Wanda SLSC. Picture: Facebook

A ground-breaking program culminated at Wanda Surf Life Saving Club this morning with seven Muslim men completing training for their Bronze Medallions and becoming fully fledged volunteer lifesavers.

