St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Dragons dealt a blow with big loss at home

John Veage
By John Veage
July 31 2022 - 10:00pm
Defensive lapse: St George Illawarra have lost a crucial game in its bid to snare a finals berth, leaving itself sitting precariously in 11th positin.Picture NRL Images

Whilst the St George District Rugby League Football Club was unveiling four new inductees into the "Legends Walk" outside Netstrata Jubilee, the current Dragons were watching their season slip away inside,falling to North Queensland 8-34 and leaving them adrift of the eight.

