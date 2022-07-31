Whilst the St George District Rugby League Football Club was unveiling four new inductees into the "Legends Walk" outside Netstrata Jubilee, the current Dragons were watching their season slip away inside,falling to North Queensland 8-34 and leaving them adrift of the eight.
The Dragons are sitting one win outside the top eight and have a worse for and against than every team above them on the ladder.
North Queensland secured their seventh away win of the season to stay outright second on the Telstra Premiership ladder following the win and it was the first time in almost 20 years that the Cowboys had beaten the Dragons in Kogarah.
The Dragons had a lot to play for and could have had a run at the eight but they failed the first test and now face a gruelling run home with difficult games against the Sharks,Raiders and Broncos to come.
The Dragons have now lost eight of 11 games this season against current top eight teams and now have two players on report, Jaydn Su'A for a hair pull on Luciano Leilua and Josh McGuire tagged in the 72nd minute.
It was a bizarre incident when trailing 10-8 midway through the second half, Leilua hit a gap in the 54th minute,which prompted Su'A to throw out an arm and grabbed the second-rower with a hair pull.
Leilua was brought to ground and coughed up the ball, but the referee awarded a penalty and the Cowboys opted for a fresh set of six and prop Griffin Neame made no mistake, barging over under the posts to stretch a Cowboys lead that was never reeled in.
Dragons coach Anthony Griffin said they had an opportunity to be in front at half time but they got a couple of tries back to back.
"I thought even with 15 to go at 16-8 we had our opportunity to get back into it. We didn't get much out of our first half." he said
"It was the story of the night, then they got three back-to-back in the last 15 minutes defensively for us."
Skipper Ben Hunt said they just have to win next week first, and then get on with it.
St George Illawarra will now head across the bridge to PointsBet Stadium in round 21 for a blockbuster local derby against the high flying Sharks on Saturday.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
