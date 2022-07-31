St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Premier Perrottet sacks Miranda MP Eleni Petinos from ministry

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated July 31 2022 - 11:12am, first published 10:45am
Eleni Petinos inspects construction work at Sutherland Hospital. Picture: John Veage

Miranda MP Eleni Petinos has been sacked as a government minister after fresh matters were raised with Premier Dominic Perrottet.

