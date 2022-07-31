Miranda MP Eleni Petinos has been sacked as a government minister after fresh matters were raised with Premier Dominic Perrottet.
Mr Perrottet said in a statement released on Sunday night: "Today I spoke with the Minister for Small Business and Fair Trading Eleni Petinos after some further matters concerning her were brought to my attention.
"In light of these matters, Ms Petinos' service as a Minister will cease with immediate effect, and I will write to the Governor in this regard tomorrow.
"Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello will assume Ms Petinos' portfolio responsibilities."
On Friday, Ms Petinos denied allegations of bullying staff and using inappropriate language, including a deeply offensive term.
Newscorp reported Ms Petinos' conduct had resulted in a high turnover of staff in her ministerial and electoral offices.
Labor has also been seeking an explanation for the sudden resignation of the state's first building commissioner David Chandler after just seven months. Mr Chandler's role was overseen by Ms Petinos as SafeWork Minister.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
