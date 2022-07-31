Manly United FC have denied the Suns finals future with a 3-1 Victory over Rockdale Ilinden FC in the NPL.
It was all on the line in the final round of action as Manly United welcomed Rockdale Ilinden to Cromer Park with Rockdale requiring a draw or win and other results going their way if they were to reach the finals.
Manly found their deserved breakthrough goal in the 30th minute, Thomas Fay firing off a thunderous strike that rose into the roof of the net.
Manly found a second via the left foot of Mendes in the 71st minute and with five minutes to play, they found their third.
In the 93rd minute, Rockdale forced the Manly goalie into another stunning save, and the rebound fell to Vincent Fedele who put it away.
For Rockdale, the result sees them narrowly miss out on a finals spot after an exhilarating afternoon of football but the club will feel disappointed after starting off the year as one of the Premiership and Championship contenders.
