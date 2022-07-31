St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Rockdale fall in final round of action

John Veage
John Veage
July 31 2022 - 11:00pm
Over: Rockdale Ilinden bow out for 2022.Picture Football NSW

Manly United FC have denied the Suns finals future with a 3-1 Victory over Rockdale Ilinden FC in the NPL.

