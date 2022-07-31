St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

500 RFS volunteers from Sutherland District awarded National Emergency Medal for service during Black Summer bushfires

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
July 31 2022 - 11:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers from the Woronora Bush Fire Brigade with hoses used in an operation during Black Summer 2020-21. Picture: Facebpook

More than 500 Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers from the Sutherland District have been awarded the National Emergency Medal for their service during the 2019-20 Black Summer bushfire season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.