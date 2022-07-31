More than 500 Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers from the Sutherland District have been awarded the National Emergency Medal for their service during the 2019-20 Black Summer bushfire season.
The medals recognise sustained service by volunteers in their home area as well as in other parts of the State during a nationally significant emergency.
Presentations started in June, culminating in a series of ceremonies over the last weekend in July.
Heathcote MP Lee Evans joined RFS Assistant Commissioner Kelly Browne at one of the ceremonies yesterday (Sunday).
Assistant Commissioner Browne said, "Sutherland members rose to the challenge assisting local brigades and communities as well as further afield across the state in a range of roles during the devastating fires of 2019-20"
"It is an honour to recognise these dedicated professional volunteers, who give their all to help others.
"We also thank the family, friends, employers and colleagues of all RFS volunteers. We know it takes their ongoing support and patience to assist and enable our volunteers to do what they do to save lives and property."
Mr Evans said the volunteers had risked their lives to help others during one of the most challenging natural disasters NSW had ever experienced.
"The National Emergency Medal is awarded to those who render sustained or significant service during nationally significant emergencies, so it's a real credit to the 91 volunteers from the Sutherland District who have been awarded this honour today.
"It is important we take every opportunity to acknowledge the contribution our RFS volunteers have made to protecting communities right across NSW."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
