St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Chris Minns says Premier's brief statement on sacking from ministry of Eleni Petinos 'not good enough'

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 1 2022 - 4:19am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eleni Petinos on Woolooware Bay in July this year, announcing the removal of old, abandoned barges. Picture: supplied

State Opposition Leader Chris Minns has called on Premier Dominic Perrottet to provide a full explanation of the circumstances around the sacking from the ministry of Miranda MP Eleni Petinos.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.