State Opposition Leader Chris Minns has called on Premier Dominic Perrottet to provide a full explanation of the circumstances around the sacking from the ministry of Miranda MP Eleni Petinos.
"You seem to get more information when an NRL player is suspended than when a minister of the crown is sacked," Mr Minns said.
"The sacking of a minister of the crown is a big deal in the life of the political history of this state.
"It deserves an explanation. Frankly, issuing a two or three line statement last night without explaining to the taxpayers of this state what happened is not good enough."
Opposition spokeswoman for Better Regulation and Innovation, Courtney Houssos, said, "On Friday the Premier backed his minister and two days later sacked her".
"The public needs to know what changed," she said.
Ms Houssos also called on Mr Perrottet "to make sure the appropriate support is in place for those brave staff who stepped forward to make the complaints".
"There must be no reprisals," she said.
Further comment has been sought from Ms Petinos.
Mr Perrottet said in a statement released on Sunday night: "Today I spoke with the Minister for Small Business and Fair Trading Eleni Petinos after some further matters concerning her were brought to my attention.
"In light of these matters, Ms Petinos' service as a Minister will cease with immediate effect, and I will write to the Governor in this regard tomorrow."
On Friday, Ms Petinos denied allegations of bullying staff and using inappropriate language, including a deeply offensive term.
Labor has also been seeking an explanation for the sudden resignation of the state's first building commissioner David Chandler after just seven months. Mr Chandler's role was overseen by Ms Petinos as SafeWork Minister.
Ms Petinos said in a statement: "Tonight the Premier informed me I would no longer be a Minister in his government.
"I am proud of my work while I served the people of NSW as Minister for Small Business and Minister for Fair Trading. I fought hard for small businesses who are the lifeblood of NSW and I will continue to advocate for them regardless of my role.
"The intense pressures and stresses of such important portfolios are significant for both staff and their Minister. I thank my staff for their efforts in supporting me to deliver for the people of NSW.
"I would never intentionally offend anyone or make them feel uncomfortable, and if I did I am truly sorry.
"I pursue politics to make a positive difference and will continue to do so proudly as the Member for Miranda."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
