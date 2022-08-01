Update
Dominic Perrottet made the difficult decision to sack NSW fair trading minister Eleni Petinos after receiving information that led him to believe her office was not a safe environment.
Ms Petinos was removed from her roles as fair trading and small business minister on Sunday night, days after allegations of bullying in her office.
"Last night was a very difficult conversation for me to have," Mr Perrottet told reporters on Monday.
After making inquiries into Ms Petinos' office on Sunday, Mr Perrottet said he had to act based on the information he was given.
"I note that she denies the allegation ... and I accept that but based on the inquiries that I made over the course of yesterday I've formed the view that her position was not tenable."
"That's my judgment call," the premier told reporters on Monday.
"I need to ensure that every office workplace is safe, whether it's in the NSW government or anywhere across our state."
Mr Perrottet said he could not speak about the information provided to him by the public service because a newly established parliamentary complaints process included an anonymous reporting option.
"It is incredibly important that we allow for anonymous complaints to be made," the premier said.
"Whilst it's difficult for me today to have made this decision, and not be able to provide further details in relation to the information I received yesterday, I ask you to trust my judgment ... because the decision I made is to ensure that staffers and members of the public service feel comfortable in a workplace environment."
The premier would not rule out Ms Petinos returning to his cabinet, calling her a passionate young minister who had worked incredibly hard.
- Australian Associated Press
EARLIER
State Opposition Leader Chris Minns has called on Premier Dominic Perrottet to provide a full explanation of the circumstances around the sacking from the ministry of Miranda MP Eleni Petinos.
"You seem to get more information when an NRL player is suspended than when a minister of the crown is sacked," Mr Minns said.
"The sacking of a minister of the crown is a big deal in the life of the political history of this state.
"It deserves an explanation. Frankly, issuing a two or three line statement last night without explaining to the taxpayers of this state what happened is not good enough."
Opposition spokeswoman for Better Regulation and Innovation, Courtney Houssos, said, "On Friday the Premier backed his minister and two days later sacked her".
"The public needs to know what changed," she said.
Ms Houssos also called on Mr Perrottet "to make sure the appropriate support is in place for those brave staff who stepped forward to make the complaints".
"There must be no reprisals," she said.
Further comment has been sought from Ms Petinos.
Mr Perrottet said in a statement released on Sunday night: "Today I spoke with the Minister for Small Business and Fair Trading Eleni Petinos after some further matters concerning her were brought to my attention.
"In light of these matters, Ms Petinos' service as a Minister will cease with immediate effect, and I will write to the Governor in this regard tomorrow."
On Friday, Ms Petinos denied allegations of bullying staff and using inappropriate language, including a deeply offensive term.
Labor has also been seeking an explanation for the sudden resignation of the state's first building commissioner David Chandler after just seven months. Mr Chandler's role was overseen by Ms Petinos as SafeWork Minister.
Ms Petinos said in a statement: "Tonight the Premier informed me I would no longer be a Minister in his government.
"I am proud of my work while I served the people of NSW as Minister for Small Business and Minister for Fair Trading. I fought hard for small businesses who are the lifeblood of NSW and I will continue to advocate for them regardless of my role.
"The intense pressures and stresses of such important portfolios are significant for both staff and their Minister. I thank my staff for their efforts in supporting me to deliver for the people of NSW.
"I would never intentionally offend anyone or make them feel uncomfortable, and if I did I am truly sorry.
"I pursue politics to make a positive difference and will continue to do so proudly as the Member for Miranda."
