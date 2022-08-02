Stylish double-brick duplex

House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 1
Classically proportioned and laden with modern style, this dual-level duplex offers quality and comfort throughout.
Listing agent Kathy Caruana of Caruana Real Estate said, "The home has double-brick, an open plan concept and also enjoys a great location just walking distance to the beach, parks and cafes while set in a family friendly neighbourhood."
Natural light carries through the three bedroom home and the layout revolves around a sleek in/outdoor design complete with a charming covered verandah, leafy outlooks and an elegant walled courtyard providing a child-friendly level lawn.
An immaculate entertainer, this home boasts manicured gardens, portico entry, lounge/dining with feature ceilings, two-way stone kitchen with gas cooking, convenient study nook, generous internal laundry, timber floors and ducted air-conditioning.
The spacious master bedroom has a neat ensuite and lovely private balcony while the inviting family bathroom has a spa tub plus shower. There is also a guest W/C downstairs.
"This home is ideal for a growing family," Kathy said. "It is well built, has good family outdoor living areas and this duplex does not have strata."
Situated for absolute ease on a private corner block, this is a premium address embracing Sans Souci's unique peninsula lifestyle with abundance.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
