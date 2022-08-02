Generous family living

Prestige Property
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 2
This property is ideal for those who love to entertain and are seeking a home with enough space for everyone.
Privately positioned on a generous land parcel of approximately 929.5sqm and set in a quiet cul-de-sac location with elevated leafy district views.
This substantial family home optimises a vast floorplan offering an opulent lifestyle for a family that demands space and size.
The stylishly appointed interiors enjoy high ceilings and timber flooring and there is an open plan chef's kitchen that offers an abundance of storage.
Featuring four spacious bedrooms, the master suite with generous robes and designer ensuite.
The ground floor enjoys an additional office/media room, which could be utilised as a fifth bedroom.
The home has a sunny western aspect that floods the home with natural light.
An entertainer's covered alfresco area overlooks the immaculate lush, landscaped garden surrounds, with sparkling in-ground pool.
There is an oversized double car garage with abundant storage and internal access and rear yard access from Mimulus Place.
It is located within close proximity to cafe's, bakeries, general store and many outstanding local schools.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
