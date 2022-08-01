Luxury beachside haven

House of the Week
Bed 6 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Immerse yourself in Hamptons luxury with this character-filled coastal sanctuary situated against the pristine shores of Greenhills Beach.
The exclusive custom-designed residence encapsulates the essence of beachside living with expansive indoor/outdoor flow, private landscaped gardens and a selection of entertaining zones.
Listing agent Nick Tsaccounis from Highland said, "I believe the best feature of 53 Greenhills Street is the craftsmanship which showcases a beautiful coastal Hamptons feel, including high-end fixtures and fittings throughout.
"This residence is a rare offering on one of the largest blocks in the Estate, with sun-drenched secure grounds and ample yard space for growing families to entertain all year round."
Floor-to-ceiling French doors and sheer curtains encourage a complete outdoor flow to a sun-drenched north-west facing rear yard with a sparkling in-ground swimming pool, manicured level lawns and lush gardens with direct access to the beach.
The epitome of entertaining space, treat friends and family with a private all-weather alfresco area, equipped with a retractable awning.
Nick said, "This spectacular property will suit a family looking to immediately enjoy a home promising a coastal lifestyle that one can only dream of."
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
