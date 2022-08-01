Man in custody over stabbing at Hurstville

A man has been arrested after a stabbing at Hurstville this afternoon.
About 3.50pm (Monday 1 August), emergency services responded to reports of a stabbing at a hotel on Forest Road, Hurstville.
Advertisement
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 39-year-old man at the scene for a stab wound to the back. He was taken to St George Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers from St George Police Area Command arrested a 46-year-old man at the scene.
He was taken to Kogarah Police Station and is currently assisting police.
It is believed both men are not known to one another.
Investigations are continuing and no further information is available at this stage.
Anyone who may have witnessed, or has mobile phone footage, of the incident are urged to contact St George Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.