St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Man in custody over stabbing at Hurstville

Updated August 1 2022 - 7:17am, first published 7:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man in custody over stabbing at Hurstville

A man has been arrested after a stabbing at Hurstville this afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.