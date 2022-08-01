Like many shoppers, Charissa Harris, of Sylvania, is having to make some tough choices as the cost of living skyrockets.
Ms Harris says she is giving priority to buying nourishing food for her three young children, while cutting back in other areas.
"I am trying to buy and cook in bulk and look out for specials," she said. With a toddler, the price of nappies, wipes and washing powder is really knocking her budget.
Meanwhile, Ms Harris' income has taken a dive because she is a beauty therapist and her services are considered by some to be a luxury they can forego.
Other shoppers interviewed at Southgate Sylvania are also struggling with skyrocketing prices.
Sylvia Sweeney, of Kirrawee, said meat and vegetable prices were a big challenge. "We don't eat steak, that's for sure - it's now chicken and fish," she said.
Mel Stapleton, of Sylvania, said she only shopped at Southgate for a few items, shopping at Aldi for most. "The last couple of months, it's been $100 cheaper at Aldi," she said.
Melanie, a single mother with a five-year-old, who drives from Bexley to shop at Southgate because it's a nice environment, said fruit and vegetables prices were unbelievably high.
"I have just bought some blackberries, strawberries and cherry tomatoes and it cost me $25," she said.
Dion and Joanne Michels, who have operated Pavement Cafe for 22 years, are also struggling.
"Everything, from chips, cooking oil and milk to electricity and insurance have increased greatly, but we can't put our prices up because the market is very cut throat and customers will walk if we do," Mr Michels said.
"The numbers coming to the centre have dropped because more people are buying online. Despite this, the centre is opening another cafe just eight metres from us."
Tony Cranney, president of the St Vincent de Paul in the Sydney Archdiocese, who also leads the Oyster Bay local conference, said many families who would normally "get by " were asking for assistance for the first time in their life.
"As everyone knows, just about everything has gone up and mostly by a lot, and many of these things are essential items," he said. "So it's true many do have decide between the lights or food - the rent or the heater, for example.
"It's obviously a real struggle for many and often a lot of damage (credit card maxed up etc ) and hurt (worry etc) is done before we are called, making the hand up all that more challenging.
"Fortunately we have been blessed with an extreme level of generosity from parishioners,the clergy, schools, business and the general community."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
