When Bob Sharkey joined the Sutherland District Trade Union Club (Tradies) at Gymea in May 1964, he was handed a key to the front door.
Other members also had their own key, allowing them to enter when they wished.
How times have changed. Tradies now has more than 60,000 members and operates at three locations, including Caringbah and Helensburgh.
Mr Sharkey shared his memories of the early days after retiring from the board of directors after 55 years. He was farewelled at a luncheon on Saturday.
As Tradies' longest serving director, Mr Sharkey played a huge part in not only its development, but also supporting a wide range of sporting, community and welfare clubs and organisations in Sutherland Shire.
His contribution to the community led to him being named 2011 Sutherland Shire Citizen of the Year. He was also awarded life membership of Tradies, the NSW Teachers Federation and the CEPU, the union representing workers in postal, telecommunications and similar industries.
Always a champion of workers' rights and conditions, Mr Sharkey served as general secretary of the NSW Teachers Federation and was a member of the NSW Labour Council.
Mr Sharkey joined the club in May 1964 (membership number #22) and was elected to the board on February 12, 1967.
He was a teacher at Como West Public School and secretary of the Sutherland Teachers Association when then president Graham Hill encouraged him to join the trade union club, which had opened in 1961 in a converted house at the corner of Kingsway and Manchester Road, Gymea.
"They had just started an extension and the shell was there but they hadn't been able to fit it out," Mr Sharkey recalled.
"I was worried when I went on the board and found there wasn't money to fit it out and they couldn't get a loan.
"However, some of the members were seamen and they set up a meeting with R W Miller, of Miller's brewery and hotels, who also operated coal ships.
"We borrowed £80,000 ($160,000) and that fitted out the shell, and we have never borrowed since."
Mr Sharkey said he became very much involved in the community, believing that was what a trade union club should do.
"For several years I was on the committee of the registered clubs in the shire and on the committee that looked at giving donations to various organisations," he said.
Mr Sharkey said, while the state government required clubs give a portion of their poker machine takings back to the community through grants, Tradies had always exceeded the stipulated amounts.
"There are not too many sporting clubs in the shire that haven't been helped by Tradies," he said.
"We have also always given a lot in welfare to groups, such as for helping women who have experienced domestic violence.
"While the shire is fairly well off, there are still a lot of people who have a real battle."
Mr Sharkey is proud of the club's growth, support for the community and the fact directors have never taken an honourarium for their service.
"We have given our time for free and I hope that doesn't change," he said.
Tradies president Dennis McHugh said Mr Sharkey had served "with exceptional distinction" and "given 55 years of continuous and outstanding service as a director to the club and our local community".
"Bob has fulfilled almost all roles in and around the Tradies board and its sub committees, including chair of the Club Grants local government area committee. He is a passionate advocate for community groups especially the disadvantaged, "Mr McHugh said..
"He has been and still is instrumental in mentoring 'new ' directors to the board and helping sourcing relevant people to consider standing for a board position.
"His commitment and service to the club is simply outstanding and is highly valued by fellow board members, club members and staff.
"His support, guidance and advice to me as president has been invaluable and Tradies has been very fortunate to have someone as dedicated as Bob on the board, he will be missed."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
