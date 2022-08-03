New retirement living provider Levande has launched in Australia, with Bexley Gardens at Bexley North(formerly owned by Stockland) arriving under the new brand.
Nationally, Levande will roll out across 58 retirement villages across NSW, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and the ACT.
Levande, which means 'vivid' or 'full of life' in Swedish, will offer senior Australians who are seeking a vibrant neighbourhood with connected living, smart technology and sustainability initiatives.
Levande villages will be places where seniors can socialise, enjoy their interests and hobbies and age in their own homes, connected to their community.
"The concept of 'retirement living' is changing, so we think of it as 'lifestyle living'," Chief Executive Suzanne Dvorak said.
"Many of the residents at Levande communities aren't retired at all. We have residents that are still working in some capacity, are very active socially and are busy pursuing personal goals.
"They want a home within a secure community, with services available to make their day-to-day easier as they continue living an independent life. Looking to the future, they want the option of ageing happily in place in their own homes, on their own terms, and connected with their community.
"At Levande, residents can choose a home and know that it will support their lifestyle and be their base in the years to come as they pursue their interests."
Sustainability will be a core focus for Levande, which will be a purpose-driven business.
"We know that seniors are seeking out more sustainable living options - they want to be part of creating a better world for the generations to follow," Ms Dvorak said. "In the coming months and years, Levande will roll out a range of initiatives across our properties to lower carbon emissions and promote healthy, sustainable living."
Levande's newest homes incorporate a range of features designed specifically to cater to the needs of ageing Australians including raised power points and modern, easy-to-use intercoms and phone systems. The improvement and expansion of existing domestic support and in-home care services remains a key priority.
Upgrades are being rolled out to support a consistent level of connected living, including carefully-considered layouts and smart technology.
Levande is now one of the largest retirement living providers in Australia with 10,000 residents.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
