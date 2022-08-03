St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Levande takes over Bexley Gardens at Bexley North for retirement living

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated August 4 2022 - 1:15am, first published August 3 2022 - 10:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Modern space: Levande's latest retirement residential living project.

New retirement living provider Levande has launched in Australia, with Bexley Gardens at Bexley North(formerly owned by Stockland) arriving under the new brand.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.