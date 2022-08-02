St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Call for feedback on proposal to modify boundaries of Myles DUnphy Bushland Reserve

August 2 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Acting Chair of the Geographical Names Board Thomas Grinter said the Board is encouraging community comment on the amended boundary after Georges River Council proposed the naming of Arthur Hardiman Reserve.

The Geographical Names Board is seeking feedback on a proposal to modify the boundaries of Myles Dunphy Bushland Reserve in the suburb of Oatley following the proposed naming of Arthur Hardiman Reserve inside the parkland.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.