Call for feedback on proposal to modify boundaries of Myles DUnphy Bushland Reserve

The Geographical Names Board is seeking feedback on a proposal to modify the boundaries of Myles Dunphy Bushland Reserve in the suburb of Oatley following the proposed naming of Arthur Hardiman Reserve inside the parkland.
Acting Chair of the Geographical Names Board Thomas Grinter said the Board is encouraging community comment on the amended boundary after Georges River Council proposed the naming of Arthur Hardiman Reserve.
"We want to make sure everyone has an opportunity to provide their feedback on the proposal," Mr Grinter said.
"Myles Dunphy Bushland Reserve was officially assigned on 28 August ,1992 and is located at the northeast extremity of Gungah Bay and bounded by the Illawarra Railway Line.
"The proposed Arthur Hardiman Reserve includes a site known as the former Oatley Bowling Club which is currently part of Myles Dunphy Bushland Reserve."
The proposed reserve seeks to honour Arthur Hardiman who served nine consecutive terms from 1956 until 1983 on Kogarah Council, including as Mayor and Deputy Mayor.
In 2003 he was awarded the Centenary Medal for service to Local Government.
The advertising period for Arthur Hardiman Reserve has been extended until 22 August to allow comment on both proposals concurrently.
Details of the proposal can be viewed and submissions lodged on the Geographical Names Board's website: https://www.gnb.nsw.gov.au/.
Written submissions may be mailed to the Secretary, Geographical Names Board, 346 Panorama Ave, Bathurst, NSW 2795.
The closing date for submissions is 22 August 2022.
